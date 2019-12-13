Goodfellows collect thousands in donations for annual Christmas campaigns

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

Dearborn and Dearborn Heights families in need will be able to celebrate Christmas thanks to the yearly Goodfellows “No Child Without a Christmas” campaign which raised a preliminary amount of $79,000 in both cities.

Police officers, firefighters, elected officials, high school honor clubs, volunteers, community members and business owners were out in force Dec. 6 and 7, collecting donations during the 2019 newspaper sales.

In Dearborn, City Clerk and Goodfellows President George Darany said the donations made by the public throughout the city totaled almost $45,000 with the Police Department as the biggest contributor. The intersection of Outer Driver and Michigan Avenue brought in the most donations.

More donations will still be coming in from police and businesses, Darany said.

Gifts, clothing, toothbrushes and other essentials specific to gender and age have been purchased for over 1,000 Dearborn children. Packaging of the items will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Village Ford warehouse, 23535 Michigan Ave., behind the car dealership.

Volunteers are invited to join the gift packaging with volunteer hours available for students.

Gifts will be delivered to families on Dec. 21.

In Dearborn Heights, Goodfellows Treasurer John Zadikian said a preliminary amount of almost $35,000 was collected over the two days. The Police Department and reserve offices collected $11,000 in donations with Ford Road and Telegraph as the busiest intersection.

Fire Chief David Brogan and Zadikian also received a donation of books from Annapolis High School’s Bookmark Literacy Program. The Police Department also received toy donations during Stuff a SWAT Truck Nov. 30.

Gifts will be packaged Dec. 14 at the Dearborn Heights Justice Center, 25637 Michigan Ave., before they are handed out along with various gift cards.

Families in need in both cities are selected through their respective school districts or by word of mouth to ensure children between the ages of 2 and 11 have gifts for Christmas.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])