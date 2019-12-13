Pets of the Week for December 15th, 2019

Bud

Bud, an 18-week-old male domestic shorthair, arrived at the shelter with his brother, Lilo, as a stray. Bud is a playful dude and such a delight to be around, shelter evaluators say. He is a very active boy but also loves to cuddle. You can meet him at the adoption center.

Mama Bea

Mama Be a, a 3-year-old female mixed breed, can be a bit shy. Shelter evaluators think she will do best in a calm home where children are at least 12 years old. She weights 54 pounds.

Camilla

Camilla, a 13-month-old female domestic medium hair, arrived at the shelter as a rescue. She is a sweet girl and is a little shy at first, but with just a little bit of time and love, her personality will shine. Camilla’s a gentle kitty who will make a wonderful pet for any family. You can meet her at the adoption center.

Photos courtesy of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit

Adoption fees vary. All cats go home spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. All dogs go home spayed or neutered, microchipped, heart worm tested (if at least 6 months old), and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. The Dearborn Animal Shelter is at 16121 Reckinger Drive in Dearborn. Shelter hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 313-943-2697 or click here.