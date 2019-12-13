Walmart awards Taylor Goodfellows $5,000

TAYLOR — Count the employees at Walmart as Taylor Goodfellows after awarding the campaign at $5,000 check today.

The Goodfellows are in the middle of their annual holiday campaign, and Taylor Goodfellows President Sara El-Rifaai was very happy with the donation.

“We are so lucky to have amazing community partners in the city of Taylor,” she said. “Walmart is very appreciated by our organization and the over 100 kids we have signed up to receive Goodfellow assistance this year. This will provide gifts and other necessities for a lot of Taylor children.”

El-Rifaai, along with City Clerk Cindy Bower, Police Chief John Blair, Fire Chief Stephen Portis and others were on hand Dec. 3 to receive the honorary check at Walmart Supercenter, 7555 Telegraph Road.

The Goodfellows’ goal is simple: They don’t want any child in Taylor to go without a great Christmas. Last year they provided for 30 families, totaling 75 children of all ages, shapes and sizes. They all received food cards, cloths and toys to celebrate the holidays.

For those who are interested, the Goodfellows invite anyone who loves to wrap gifts to the group’s annual session at Fire Station No. 1, 23345 Goddard Road. They start at 9 a.m. and wrap until they are done with the gifts they’ve collected for distribution.

The actual origins of the Goodfellows movement go back to the early 1900s and focus on newsboys. Legend has it that a rich man met a poor newspaper boy on the street one Christmas Eve. The boy didn’t have gloves or a warm coat. After they talked, the man bought the boy and his family gifts for Christmas. He then contacted other businessmen, who started a group to distribute gifts to the needy each holiday season.

To help out, or for more information, call 313-461-2919, email [email protected] or follow along at facebook.com/taylorgoodfellows.