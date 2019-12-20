Times-Herald and Sunday Times Newspapers

Dearborn Heights Police Stuff a SWAT Truck

Photo courtesy of Dearborn Heights Police Department Facebook
Dearborn Heights Goodfellows Treasurer John Zadikian (left) with a Dearborn Heights police officer during the department’s Stuff a Special Weapons and Tactics Truck Nov. 30 at Target, 26650 Ford Road. The police department collected new toys during the four-hour toy drive to fill up the entire SWAT truck. All toys collected will donated to the annual Dearborn Heights Goodfellows “No Child Without a Christmas” campaign.

 

Photo courtesy of Dearborn Heights Police Department Facebook
