Dearborn Heights Police Stuff a SWAT Truck

Dearborn Heights Police Stuff a SWAT TruckDecember 20, 2019 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of Dearborn Heights Police Department FacebookDearborn Heights Goodfellows Treasurer John Zadikian (left) with a Dearborn Heights police officer during the department’s Stuff a Special Weapons and Tactics Truck Nov. 30 at Target, 26650 Ford Road. The police department collected new toys during the four-hour toy drive to fill up the entire SWAT truck. All toys collected will donated to the annual Dearborn Heights Goodfellows “No Child Without a Christmas” campaign. Photo courtesy of Dearborn Heights Police Department FacebookDearborn Heights police officers await donations during the department’s Stuff a Special Weapons and Tactics Truck Nov. 30 at Target, 26650 Ford Road. The police department collected new toys during the four-hour toy drive to fill up the entire SWAT truck. All toys collected will donated to the annual Dearborn Heights Goodfellows “No Child Without a Christmas” campaign.