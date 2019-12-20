Pets of the Week for December 22nd, 2019

Bill

Bill, a 14-month-old male domestic shorthair, is an affectionate boy. He wants to get to know you first, but this sensitive guy opens right up once he feels your good vibes. He’ll ham it up for a laugh before relaxing on the couch snuggled next you. You can meet him at the adoption center.

Macintosh

Macintosh, a 5-year-old male mixed breed, is available for adoption at the adoption center.

Ivy

Ivy, a 2-year-old female domestic shorthair, sweet and talkative girl. Her adoption fee has been paid for by the Styes family.

Photos courtesy of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit

Adoption fees vary. All cats go home spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. All dogs go home spayed or neutered, microchipped, heart worm tested (if at least 6 months old), and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. The Dearborn Animal Shelter is at 16121 Reckinger Drive in Dearborn. Shelter hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 313-943-2697 or click here.