Public invited to enjoy free Christmas Day dinner in Taylor

TAYLOR — Thom Ouellette remembers feeling all alone on Christmas Day. It was six years ago and Ouellette didn’t have anywhere to go.

Then, he heard about the True Meaning of Christmas Dinner that was held annually at the William Ford Senior Activity Center in Taylor.

Ouellette learned the meal was presented by members of the Domski family and dozens of other volunteers. It was open at no cost to anyone interested in attending, especially those hungry, lonely or needy.

That year, Ouellette attended his first True Meaning of Christmas Dinner and said he had a wonderful meal and a great time. And he has gone back every year since – as a volunteer.

“I enjoyed the dinner,” he said. “It was fun. I thought this was something I’d like to be involved in.”

Larry Domski and his family welcomed Ouellette with open arms. The two have a lot in common – they both volunteer and have reputation of doing pretty much anything for anyone.

Domski, a former city of Taylor employee who recently was named building director in Dearborn Heights, is a former chief of the all-volunteer Taylor Auxiliary Police.

Ouellette has been honored for his volunteerism by the Rotary Club of Taylor and other groups. As a bonus, Ouellette is certified at the Senior Center and in the county to serve food through the Wayne County Health Department.

He’s now part of the Christmas dinner cooking team, assisting head cook Dan Domski in the kitchen.

Nearly 400 people were served at last year’s Christmas dinner – perhaps the largest crowd in the event’s two-decade history – and there’s enough food to serve many more. Members of the Domski family continue to pool their resources to provide the dinner. There’s plenty of camaraderie and opportunities to make fond holiday memories.

About 25 Domski family members and dozens more volunteers show up every year to the Senior Center, which is donated by the city of Taylor. Some greet the attendees. Some cook. Some serve food or beverages. Some bring and serve desserts. Some set up the room or clean up. Some provide holiday tunes. Some transport people to and from the center. A few others provide funds to help the Domskis purchase food.

“We like to give back to the community and it strengthens our faith,” said Lisa Domski, Larry’s wife. “It’s helped us teach our daughter Alyse (a senior at Riverview Gabriel Richard High School) the meaning of kindness and that we are concerned about other people. We’re always mindful of other people’s feelings and hardships and loneliness. We look forward to helping those who are in need.”

The volunteers see many new faces each year, but also are on a first-name basis with many of the returning guests.

“What it’s become now is not just a Domski family Christmas dinner; it’s a community family Christmas dinner,” said Lisa Domski, who has worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield for 30 years. “Especially when you can put names to faces. I think the dinner serves as a constant reminder of the simple ways to make the world a little better.”

Like last year, the meal will include turkey and all the trimmings, ham, white and sweet potatoes, gravy, corn, salad, beverages and desserts.

Taylor resident Josh Dineen, who works for Lademan Insurance, was a teenager when he accompanied friends Mike and Maria Burt to volunteer at the dinner. He’s been back every year since, serving on the buffet line, as a food runner, on the dessert station or serving coffee and pop.

“I enjoy giving back to the community,” Dineen said. “It also makes me feel grateful for what I have. Every time I go, I meet people who are underprivileged but also people who don’t have family. It makes me feel that you can’t take family for granted. I love it.”

Nancy Strong, a retired Taylor city employee, was part of the annual tradition until she relocated to Florida – and she misses it.

“I thought it was a great cause that their family did for seniors (and people of all ages) who had nowhere to go on Christmas – even me,” she said. “I just like to work there. It’s so great for everybody that has no place to go on Christmas. It’s like a huge family for them.”

Ouellette said he will keep helping on Christmas Day as long as he can.

“I feel the need,” he said. “A lot of people have nothing else to do on Christmas like I did six years ago. It gives me great satisfaction.”

William Ford Senior Activity Center is at 6750 Troy, west of Telegraph Road and north of Ecorse Road. Local organizations and churches are asked to spread the word about the free dinner to their members and associates.

Those who cannot arrange transportation to the center can call 313-291-7740 for a free ride in advance or on the day of the event.

“No one should be along or go hungry on Christmas,” Larry Domski said. “Anyone who needs a meal is invited to join us. If you’re less fortunate or want to spend the day with somebody, we’ll be there for you.”