Scott Cabauatan appointed to Trenton City Council

Will fulfill term left vacant by Rzeppa’s transition to mayoral post

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON – Planning Commission Chairman Scott Cabauatan was appointed to the City Council by a 4-2 council vote Dec. 19, to fulfill the remaining two years of Steven Rzeppa’s term.

Rzeppa’s council seat became vacant when he became mayor following the Nov. 29 death of Mayor Kyle Stack.

Cabauatan; former Councilman Robert Howey; and Stack’s widower, William Jasman, were the top three contenders in a field of 10 nominees, which also included Timothy Buhse, David French, Dan Gillespie, Thomas Kinney, Dora Rodriguez, Ryan Stewart and James Weaks.

A Trenton resident for more than 16 years, Cabauatan and his wife, Melissa, have young son, Connor.

Cabauatan said service is a privilege, and he feels it is important for people to become involved in their community and help steer its course.

“Over the 16-plus years I have lived in Trenton, I have seen a community that is resilient and is dedicated to its image as one of the best communities to live in,” he said. “It’s with this type of pride that I would like to serve the city in a greater capacity, but also help maintain and build on that image so that Trenton remains the premier community to live in for many years to come.”

He said his work as chair of the Planning Commission has given him the opportunity to work on many issues which will shape Trenton’s future.

Cabauatan said as a Municipal Services manager for Republic Services, he works with local municipalities and counties on waste and recycling issues.

“My skill and experience will be applied to my role on the city council when faced with making decisions and planning for our future,” he said.

Cabauatan said the major issues facing Trenton in the coming years include the McLouth site redevelopment, the proposed closure of the DTE Trenton Channel Plant, the former Riverside Hospital site, the fiduciary needs of the city and its budget, and the city’s business development needs.

“I feel my experience working with and for local government in my current and past professional roles will allow me to bring different viewpoints and ideas to the table,” he said. “I think we need to ensure that we are looking at what other communities are doing, and see if their success can be applied to Trenton.”

He said Trenton should continue to look at partnering with neighboring communities to deliver comprehensive services at cost effective prices.

Cabauatan is also a member of the Southern Wayne County Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Public Policy Committee, a member of the Michigan Recycling Coalition Public Policy Committee, past board member of Trenton’s Environmental Advisory Commission, past president and board member of the Wayne Chamber of Commerce and past chair of the Wayne Recreation Foundation.