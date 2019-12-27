Dearborn Aglow winners announced

DEARBORN – From spirited and striking light displays to yards filled with winter scenes of candy canes, reindeers and elves, residents all around the city impressed with their festive outdoor decorations this year.

During the annual Dearborn Aglow event Dec. 9 to 16, City Beautiful Commission volunteers searched the city for the most festive homes in each of the commission’s 17 districts.

The selected homeowners will be honored by the commission and Mayor John O’Reilly Jr. at a ceremony Jan. 22. Until then, their holiday cheer is on display for all to enjoy.

The homes recognized this year and their owners are:

District 1 – 7323 Orchard, Tammy Herrera; 7433 Ternes, Ghassan Charara; and 7753 Mead, Lila Dahdal.

District 2 – 5735 Kenilworth, Amer and Marlene Khaireddine; 6000 Orchard, Intisar Atieh and Fawaz Abdulhusein; and 6010 Payne, Fouad Faraj.

District 3 – 7361 Oakman, Mr. and Mrs. Jawaad; 10449 Tireman, Gerald and Donna Marie Zydek; and 7926 Middlepointe, Gerald and Tiare Zykek.

District 4 – 6925 Oakman, Hassan and Dana Bazzi; 6841 Oakman, Samira Hydous; and 6440 Appoline, Arthur Gutowski.

District 6 – 14610 Prospect, Claudia Ayoub and George Matta; 15340 Prospect, Alec Khanafer; and 14331 Lanson, Teddy and Sandra Shaw.

District 7 – 4 Adams Lane, Joseph and Suzanne Urbanski; 15812 Middlebury Drive, Dominic and Gloria Rusin; and 5 Woodbury Lane, Richard and Diana Poszywak.

District 8 – 21551 Cherry Hill, Aref Bazzi; 2010 McMillan, Donald Hengesbaugh; and 155 Golfcrest, the Zahr Family.

District 9 – 21157 Outer Drive, Thomas and Monica Wall; 23200 Olmstead, Gregory and Vickie McDonald; and 21520 Nowlin, Sharon Ann and James Bielenda.

District 10 – 2059 Culver, Donald Hengesbaugh and 1330 Venice Donald Hengesbaugh.

District 11 – 1536 N. Vernon, Edward and Patricia McNamara; 1105 N. Vernon, Tim and Kim Clabeusch; and 1301 Highview, Kim Hiske.

District 12 – 1030 S. Claremont, Rached Rababeh; 400 S. Claremont, Shaun Harvey; and 721 Mohawk, Michael and Christina Moore.

District 13 – 128 N. Waverly, Laurie and Michael Hornyak; 930 N. Highland, D R Cuadrio and Lauren Vancamp; 750 N. Rosevere, Corey and Patricia Klassa.

District 14 – 24142 Notre Dame, Bob Wreford; 24300 Calvin, Rasko and Jessica Apostolovski; and 24915 New York, Carolyn Watson.

District 15 – 352 S. York, David and Diane Rich; 23741 Hudson, Richard and Kathy Wisniewski; and 941 Trenton Terrace, Annas Aljassem and Maha Jawad.

District 16 – 3421 Grindley Park, William Ashcraft; 3455 Grindley Park, the Romanchuk Family; and 3047 Syracuse, Seldon and Kathryn Richards.

District 17 – 23838 Princeton, Mayur and Trupti Patel; 24142 Notre Dame, Elaine Lefebvre; and 2426 Parker, Ann Michelis.

As of press time, the winners for District 5 had not been announced. The city will update information when the addresses become available.