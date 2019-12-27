Dearborn warehouse fire on Christmas

Dearborn warehouse fire on ChristmasDecember 27, 2019 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto by Ian KushnirDearborn firefighters worked overnight Dec. 25 and 26 to extinguish flames at a warehouse in the 6700 block of Chase Road near Warren Avenue. Firefighters began the battle about 10 a.m. at the 40,000-square-foot warehouse building that held items supplied to local gas stations. The cause of the fire was unknown at press time, and no injuries were reported. Chase Road was closed Dec. 26 between Henn and Warren into the afternoon and drivers were asked to avoid the area.