Haddad provides updates on major crimes, arrests

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN — Crime in the city is down 9 percent in 2019, Police Chief Ronald Haddad reported during a year-end crime press conference Dec. 23 at the Dearborn Administrative Center, 16901 Michigan Ave.

“Unsettling was the fact that we had a few additional armed robberies,” he said. “We also have an update on the three homicides we had in our city this year, and again to emphasize two out of the three were not random acts of violence, but people knew one another. I’m not in any way minimizing or justifying it, but it kind of puts the crime in perspective.”

Dustin Jordan, 21, of Dearborn is scheduled for a preliminary examination of the evidence against him on Jan. 24 in 19th District Court after being charged for the Aug. 12 stabbing death of Marine City man Corey Crum, 26.

Detroit resident Richard Hayes, 18, pled guilty in front of Wayne County Circuit Court Judge James Chylinski and was sentenced to four months in jail and 18 months of probation in connection to the murder.

Demaurio Dismuke, 14, Jamel Philson,17, and a 13-year-old juvenile male were arrested and charged with multiple felonies including homicide and felony firearm in the death of Saja Al Janabi, 29, of Warren Sept. 6. Their jury trail is scheduled for March 9.

James Lindsey, 40, will be in court Jan. 17 for a probable cause conference on first degree murder and habitual second offender charges for allegedly killing 34-year-old Taylor resident Sherry Kietrys, who’s body was found in Dearborn Sept. 20.

One of the first arrests Haddad spoke about was that of Timothy Hobson, 28, who was taken into custody by Dearborn officers in conjunction with U.S. marshals on warrants from other cities. Hobson was allegedly involved in numerous thefts from vehicles as well as cars stolen from Dearborn and neighbholng cities.

He was questioned about the incidents in Dearborn and is awaiting court proceedings in Wayne County Circuit Court on charges from other cities.

On Nov. 21, police officers responded to a house in the area of Outer Drive and Rotunda on a report of an armed robbery where they observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle fleeing from the area.

A traffic stop was conducted which let to the discovery of five rifles and a handgun in the passenger compartment. Amjad Ibrahim, 26, and Xavier Bender, 46, were taken into custody and charged with six counts of felon in possession of a firearm, six counts of felony firearm and four counts felon in possession of ammunition — both habitual offenders.

During an arraignment in 19th District Court, Judge Gene Hunt assigned Ibrahim a $100,000 bond and Bender a $250,000 bond. A preliminary exam for both is scheduled for Jan. 10.

About 11 p.m. Dec. 9, a traffic stop for obstructed vision was conducted on Michigan Avenue at Ternes when police seized 54 marijuana edibles, 28 THC oil canisters and 11 vaping products.

The driver, a 19-year-old Dearborn resident, was issued a citation for possession of marijuana and obstructed vision and was instructed to contact the 19th District Court within 14 days. He will be arraigned at a later date, according to police.

About 5 a.m. the next day in the area of Tireman and Chase, a traffic stop for a stop sign violation led to the seizure of approximately one pound of marijuana and a digital scale.

Another 19-year-old Dearborn resident was issued a citation for possession of controlled substance and numerous traffic violations. Police instructed him to contact 19th District Court within 14 days; he will be arraigned at a later date, police said.

In October, two men were charged with 18 felony counts in connection to several vehicle thefts in Dearborn. Officers responded to the area of 14000 block of Prospect Oct. 17 when the caller said his new Dodge Challenger was stolen.

The caller also said a white Dodge Charger was involved, so with the assistance of Michigan State Police and their helicopter the suspects were located hiding nearby.

Dearborn police and a K-9 were directed to the location, arrested the suspects and recovered a stolen handgun from inside one of the vehicles.

Ryan Simpson, 19, and Michael Johnson, 21, were arraigned on the charges in front of 34th District Court Judge Michael Golematis where bond was set at $100,000. Both men are scheduled for a jury trail Jan. 30 in the Wayne County Circuit Court.

On Dec. 4, officers responded to a house on Morross Circle for a robbery and vehicle theft report by a senior citizen who said she was robbed at gunpoint.

An investigation by Dearborn, Detroit and state police resulted in the arrest of three teenagers — Jaylin Dumas, 18, Kamrin Coklow, 19, and a 16 year-old juvenile. The senior citizen’s vehicle also was recovered.

Dumas and Coklow were charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office with multiple felonies in connection with the case and the juvenile was petitioned to the juvenile court.

Both were arraigned in front of 34th District Court Judge Linda Mack Dec. 7 where Coklow’s bond was set at $500,000, and $10,000 for Dumas.

A local business owner and Dearborn police worked together to arrest 28-year-old Lawrence Atat who had allegedly been breaking into a business and stealing.

Atat was arraigned Dec. 19 in front of 19th District Court Judge Sam Salamey on two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of larceny in a building. He was issued a personal bond.

On Dec. 16, a representative from the Dearborn Goodfellows reported one of the organiztion’s donation boxes stolen from a local gas station. Surveillance video was reviewed by police when 33-year-old suspect Jose Cartalla was recognized due to multiple prior encounters for similar cases.

Two days later, he was arrested for alleged multiple thefts of businesses that occurred Dec. 17 and 18 in Dearborn. On Dec. 22, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged Cartalla with larceny in a building and breaking and entering business.

He was arraigned in front of Mack and issued a $15,000, 10 percent bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled on Jan. 3 in 19 District Court.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in the area of Ford Road and Auto Club Drive on a report of possible larceny at 2 p.m. Dec.15. After a brief foot chase officers apprehended the suspect and recovered an Apple iPad Air 2.

That suspect pled guilty Dec. 16 and was sentenced to six months probation by Salamey.

On Oct. 27, police responded to a gas station in the 2700 block of Monroe at 8:30 a.m. for a break-in by a man wearing distinctive clothing

Security video was reviewed and possible suspect information was developed. On Nov. 5, a patrol officer stopped a vehicle on the south end of the city where the passenger matched the description of the break-in suspect and was wearing the same clothing.

Walter Boyer, 36, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, malicious destruction of property, larceny in building, and habitual fourth offense. He was arraigned in front of Salamey and was assigned a $75,000, 10 percent bond.

Police responded to the area of Southfield and Hubbard for a single-vehicle crash with reports that three suspects fled the scene heading west on foot.

The 2018 Jeep Compass, which was stolen from Royal Oak in November, had extensive damage to the front end. With help of a K-9 handler, the three suspects were located hiding in the wooded area nearby. The driver, Dedrick Anderson, 20, was arrested and charged with receiving and concealing stolen property in a motor vehicle.

He was placed under a $25,000 personal bond by Hunt. During the investigation it was determined that the recovered vehicle was used in another unlawfully driving away an automobile in Northville Township.

During the press conference, a video was played of children getting off their school bus at the end of the day and a vehicle failed to stop for the bus, even though its stop sign was extended and red lights were flashing.

The vehicle proceeded around the bus and struck a 7-year-old boy and dragged him under the car Nov. 6. Initially, the driver stopped but once the child was removed from underneath the vehicle, the driver fled the scene.

Haddad said the boy was uninjured. On Nov. 7, Dearborn School Resource officers were able to identify and locate the suspected driver, a 16-year-old. He was arrested and charged in connection to the hit-and-run.

In 2019, there was 44 incidents where use of force or bringing to the ground resulting in little or no injury to the person being arrested. Also, five of those 44 incidents involved Taser deployments and two chemical spray deployments.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the de-escalation and training that our men and women do here, everything from mental illness, to recognizing people that are high, drunk or all three going at the same time,” Haddad said. “When you think about how many citizen encounters our men and own have every year — to only go hands-on less than 50 times a year it is hard to explain but we can just say they are professional and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])