Howard Elementary students donate hair to Children With Hair Loss

DEARBORN — Two by two, students at Howard Elementary School, 1611 N. York, took their place on stools inside the gymnasium to cut off eight inches their hair which was donated to Children With Hair Loss in South Rockwood.

During the school’s holiday sing-along Dec. 20, two hairdressers measured and cut the hair of eight girls — Houda Hamka, Tala Ghandour, Joelle Saad, Deanna Zaghir, Kennedy Dion, Leanan Kalash, Sareen Deaibes and Noor Fawaz.

Along with the students, second-grade teacher Alysssa Kerby cut her hair during the assembly while two additional students Naveen Alkadi, Elena Harb and parent Nasreen Hider donated their hair at an earlier date prior to the event.

Howard Principal Linda Lazar said the participants volunteered to be part of the school’s 14th annual hair donation.

“The kids know about the hair donation because it is a yearly event at Howard or from older siblings,” she said. “Information was sent to parents who spoke with their children about donating their hair and teachers submitted the names.”

Over the 14 years of hair-cutting, Howard has donated 255 ponytails and 170 feet of hair to Children With Hair Loss. Each wig takes about seven ponytails to create

According to its website, the non-profit provides human hair replacements to children and young adults facing medically related hair loss at no cost.

“When a child’s hair is lost due to cancer treatments, Alopecia, Trichotillomania, burns, etc., the painful effects are far deeper than just cosmetic,” the website said. “Each year, the number of children requesting our hair replacements increases and with your support, we can continue to increase the number of children we are able to help in the future.”

During the holiday sing-along, the community came together with donations to purchase gifts and a new automated wheelchair for Brian Rook who runs the before-and-after school child-care program at Howard.

For more information on Children With Hair Loss go to www.childrenwithhairloss.us

