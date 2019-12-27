Pets of the Week for December 29th, 2019

Bishop

Bishop, a 1-year-old male mixed breed, arrived at the shelter as a stray. He’s a friendly guy who is smart and curious but hasn’t spent a lot of time with other animals, but shelter evaluators know Bishop is a good boy who responds to “sit.” They think he would do best in an active home that likes to play, be outside and have fun with children over 8 years old. They advise all prospective adopters to take their children with them to the shelter.

Artemis

Artemis, a 2-year-old female domestic shorthair, arrived at the shelter as a rescue. She is an affectionate and loving cat, and should thrive with anyone who enjoys warm, soothing purrs. You can meet her at the adoption center.

Martha

Martha, a 13-month-old female mixed breed, is a cuddly and goofy gal but hasn’t spent a lot of time with other animals. She’s also a very bright girl; she knows how to shake with both paws and sit. Her favorite toys squeak, and she also loves having that tennis ball tossed for her. Shelter evaluators she would do best in an active home that likes to play and have fun, with children over 12 years old. They advise all prospective adopters to take their children with them to the shelter.

Photos courtesy of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit

Adoption fees vary. All cats go home spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. All dogs go home spayed or neutered, microchipped, heart worm tested (if at least 6 months old), and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. The Dearborn Animal Shelter is at 16121 Reckinger Drive in Dearborn. Shelter hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 313-943-2697 or click here.