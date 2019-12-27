Riverview honors former councilmen

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW – City officials honored former City Councilmen Elmer Trombley and Thomas Coffey at the Dec. 16 council meeting for their years of service.

Trombley, who served for 38 years, was first elected Nov. 7, 1981, and served consecutive terms through Nov. 8, 2019, the longest seated council member in the city’s history. He was lauded for his knowledge of the city and his service record, and for his longtime dedication to the community.

Coffey, who served on the council for 20 years, was elected Nov. 8, 1999, and served through Nov. 18, 2019. He was praised for his faithful, professional and honorable service, and it was noted that his knowledge of the city and its government will be missed.

Also honored were David Astalos for 25 years of service on the City Planning Commission, Michael Paschke for five years of service on the City Planning Commission and Gerald Todd for 25 years of service to the Economic Development Corporation and Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.