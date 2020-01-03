Dearborn Heights City Hall toy donation

Dearborn Heights City Hall toy donationJanuary 3, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of Dearborn Heights City Hall FacebookDearborn Heights City Hall employees purchased and donated over 100 Christmas gifts to the Salvation Army Dearborn Heights Citadel, 26700 W. Warren Dec. 12. For a fourth consecutive year, Salvation Army Citadel Capt. Shannon Martinez accepted the donated toys which went to families in the city and area. The initiative this year was spearheaded by the Dearborn Heights Human Resources Department.