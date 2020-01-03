Longtime Heights employee retires

Longtime Heights employee retiresJanuary 3, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of Dearborn Heights City Hall FacebookFormer Dearborn Heights employee Janet Kalczynski retired from her payroll specialist position as the longest serving employee at City Hall in December. She worked for the city for 48 years, starting as a bookkeeper in the Treasurer’s Office with a salary of $7,687 on Dec. 15, 1971. Kalczynski is the wife of retired firefighter Larry Kalczynski and the daughter of the late Tom Wayne, a former city councilman and longtime community activist, according to the city’s Facebook post.