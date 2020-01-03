Pets of the Week for January 5th, 2020

Woodstock

Woodstock, a 1-year-old male mixed breed, arrived at the shelter as a stray. He can be shy at first, but once he gets to know you a bit, it doesn’t take long for his amazing personality to shine. He’s a very sweet and gentle boy, but shelter evaluators think he would do best in a patient home with children over 12 years old. They recommend all children in the house meet Woodstock at the adoption center.

Baby

Baby, an 11-year-old male Pekingese, is available for adoption at the MaryAnn Wright Animals Adoption & Education Center.

Buffy

Buffy, a 14-month-old female mixed breed is available for adoption at the MaryAnn Wright Animals Adoption & Education Center.

Photos courtesy of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit

Adoption fees vary. All cats go home spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. All dogs go home spayed or neutered, microchipped, heart worm tested (if at least 6 months old), and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. The Dearborn Animal Shelter is at 16121 Reckinger Drive in Dearborn. Shelter hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 313-943-2697 or click here.