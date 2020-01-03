Police blotter for week of January 5

Allen Park

Drunken driver leaving liquor store causes crash

A woman who left a liquor store at Allen Road and O’Connor Avenue the night of Dec. 22 after having several shots in the store’s parking lot immediately crashed into another vehicle because she “just didn’t see it.”

When police officers arrived on the scene, the woman had walked away from her vehicle, leaving her husband in the car. When she walked back to her vehicle, her stance was wobbly and her speech was slurred. She agreed to field sobriety tests, but was unable to recite the alphabet, count backwards or perform a finger dexterity test.

A preliminary breath test was administered, and the woman had a blood-alcohol content of 0.13, more than one-and-a-half times the 0.08 limit for legally drunk in Michigan. She was then handcuffed and taken to the police station, where she was cited for operating while impaired and held, and her vehicle was impounded and towed.

Drunken Ohio woman narrowly misses hitting gas station

A 61-year-old Columbus woman was arrested for operating while impaired in the early morning hours of Dec. 22 after she almost struck the Marathon gas station building at 15500 Southfield Road when she stopped for gas on her way home from a holiday party.

The woman, whose speech was slurred, had glassy, bloodshot eyes and smelled of intoxicants. She failed multiple field sobriety tests, and had half a glass of wine in the vehicle.

A preliminary breath test was administered, and the woman had a blood-alcohol content of 0.204, more than two-and-a-half times the 0.08 limit for legally drunk in Michigan. She was arrested and taken into custody and held, and her vehicles was impounded and towed.

How the Grinch was stolen before Christmas

A decorative blowup Grinch and Max were stolen the morning of Dec. 22 from a house in the 14600 block of Russell Avenue. The resident said she heard her dogs barking at 6:44 a.m. She said her Ring doorbell camera footage shows a white male, wearing a hoodie, steal the decorations before fleeing.

A block away less than 10 minutes later, a decorative blowup water-skiing Santa was stolen from a house in the 14800 block of Euclid. The Ring doorbell camera footage shows a white male wearing a black hoodie steal the decoration. He left in a silver Chrysler Sebring.

Home Depot clerk charged with embezzlement

A clerk at Home Depot, 3163 Fairlane Drive, was charged with embezzlement Dec. 17, following a November incident in which he rang up $13 in merchandise, while allowing the two male customers to leave with an additional $134 in unscanned merchandise. The customers then paid with a $100 bill, and gave the change to the clerk, placing it in the employee’s apron pocket. The incident was recorded on surveillance video. The employee, a 38-year-old Southgate man, was taken into custody, charged with embezzlement and released on bond.

Dearborn

Homeowner reports knocking on window

Police responded to a house in the 23700 block of Cherry Hill Dec. 10 after the homeowner said someone was knocking on a window of the house.

A check of the house’s exterior and surrounding property was done with no evidence of a crime found. The homeowner said that he has heard someone knocking on his kitchen window but hasn’t seen who it is. According to the report, the knocking had been happening for a couple days and the homeowner felt compelled to call police since he has a wife and small child living with him.

Officers searched the area with no results. They provided the homeowner with ideas that could possibly bring the window knocking to an end.

Police called for suspicious person in backyard

A resident of the 24700 block of Winchester Drive contacted police Dec. 11 after seeing a suspicious person in the backyard wearing a Halloween mask.

Once at the scene, police spoke with the resident who said she only saw the mask and was uncertain as to the height, weight, race or any other descriptive features of the person. She also did not know the last direction the person headed. A search of the house and garage found nothing appeared to be tampered with.

According to the report, there was no visible signs in the frozen grass that anyone other than the police officers had been in the front yard or the resident’s neighbor’s yards.

Dearborn Heights

Backpack stolen from vehicle

Police were dispatched to a house in the 5800 block of Evergreen Road Dec. 15 after the victim of stolen backpack reported the larceny.

The victim said he parked and locked his red Dodge Charger about 7:30 p.m. and when he left his house at 9 p.m. he noticed his rear passenger side window broken. is black Quicken Loans backpack was stolen from the back seat.

According to the report, the victim said nothing of value was inside the backpack. Officers did not observe anything inside or around the vehicle that could have been used to break the window.

No security cameras were found in the area.

Women arrested for driving while intoxicated

While on eastbound Michigan Avenue Dec. 13, police observed a black Dodge Charger make the turnaround on to westbound Michigan at Orchard and fail to stop on the stop sign.

The vehicle rolled through the stop sign about 15 to 20 mph and then accelerated at a very high rate of speed when police activated their emergency lights.

A traffic stop was conducted and when officers asked the driver for her driver’s license she had some difficulty gathering what was asking for, including fumbling through her purse and paperwork.

While being told of the reason for the stop, she said she was aware of her speeding but not her stop sign violation. Police detected the odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle and the driver, upon which she was asked if she had been drinking. The driver said she drank about 7 p.m. the day before, and the passenger advised that they were at her birthday party when they went to the store to get more drinks.

Police conducted field sobriety tests when they noticed the driver had bloodshot and glossy eyes along with a .168 blood alcohol level, over double the .08 legal limit in Michigan.

The driver was arrested and issued a citation for driving while intoxicated.

Lincoln Park

Senior’s debit card fraudulently used out of state

A 65-year-old woman living in the 2100 block of Olive Avenue reported the morning of Dec. 5 that her Chase Bank debit card was fraudulently used in Bentonville, Ark. The victim said she does not know anyone in Arkansas, and did not give anyone permission to use her debit card. She said Chase Bank requires her to file a police report to be reimbursed.

Cache of cash stolen while man on vacation

A 68-year-old man living in the 4100 block of Coolidge reported the afternoon of Dec. 4 that a cache of cash was stolen from a back bedroom, where it was concealed under a pile of clothes, sometime between Nov. 27 to Dec. 4 while he was on vacation.

He said nothing else in the house was missing, so he assumed whoever took the cash knew where he kept it. When he returned home, a window was found open in the bedroom from which the money was stolen.

The victim said he suspected the friend-of-a-friend who has been to his house, but he could provide no further identifying details other than a general description. There were no surveillance cameras, and no evidence left at the scene.

Melvindale

Pink pistol stolen

A pink SCCY CPX-1 9-millimeter 10-shot was reported stolen Dec. 19 from the trunk of a Chevy Malibu parked at Gale Gardens Apartments. The victim said her vehicle was broken into three days earlier, and the handgun was the only item taken. She said the pistol was still in the box it was in when she purchased it. She said the box contained two magazines, but no ammunition. The gun was entered into the Law Enforcement Information Network as stolen.

Southgate

Snowblower stolen

A resident in the 13000 block of Kerr is likely hoping for mild weather, since his snowblower was reported stolen the morning of Dec. 8 from his garage. He said he noticed at 6:45 a.m. that the garage door was open and the lights were on. There were no pry marks on the garage door. The victim said he will search for the snowblower serial number and forward it to the police officer. There were no suspects nor surveillance video.

Taylor

Package with Dell laptop stolen

A Dell laptop which was supposed to require a signature upon delivery by FedEx was mistakenly left outside of a residence in the 13000 block of Torry Pines Court Dec. 6, unattended, and was stolen. Dell agreed to ship a new laptop, with signature required upon delivery, as soon as the intended recipient filed a police report. There were no suspects for further information about the possible package theft.

Trenton

Wedding ring lost at Christmas parade

A woman who lost her wedding band at the Dec. 7 Christmas Parade along Jefferson Avenue, near West Road, thinks the ring may have fallen off her finger when she removed her winter gloves. She said she checked along Jefferson Avenue, where she watched the parade, and near where she was parked, to no avail. She said the ring was a wide, white gold band, with a $3,000 value.

Wyandotte

Unresponsive man found to be in possession of narcotics

A 23-year-old Lincoln Park man who fell asleep the afternoon of Dec. 8 while talking to a companion in a vehicle ended up in police custody for an active warrant and for possession of narcotics.

Police officers were dispatched to Circle K, 540 Goddard, based on reports of a man passed out behind the wheel of his parked vehicle. Bystanders said they had tapped on the glass, but were unable to awaken the man.

A police officer was able to awaken the man, who appeared confused. He said he fell asleep because he worked nights, and was tired. He was asked to step out of the vehicle. The officer asked for permission to search him, and he complied.

His wallet contained a Michigan identification card. He initially denied that he had been driving on a suspended license, then relented when he realized the store security cameras would reveal the truth.

Fire Department medics then checked out the man at the scene, but he refused transport to a medical facility. It was then discovered that the man had an active warrant out of Wyandotte, so he was taken into custody.

The woman who originally had been with the man said he was driving with her because he was going to help her change her vehicle tires. However, she said he inexplicably pulled into the store parking lot, talked with her a while, then fell asleep.

The woman passed the man’s jacket to the police officers, who found a pill bottle with narcotics in the pocket.

His vehicle was subsequently impounded and towed. He was then arrested for possession of narcotics and his outstanding warrant. He was taken to the police station, where he was booked and held.

(Compiled by Zeinab Najm and Sue Suchyta.)