3 local Target stores broken into overnight

Target stores in Dearborn, Allen Park and Woodhaven were victims of a string of break-ins Jan. 6 by five intruders.

The break-ins are under infestation; no arrests have been made.

The Target at 23555 Allen Road in Woodhaven was hit first after 1 a.m. where the intruders stole electronics. Electronics were stolen from the Target at 3100 Fairlane Drive in Allen Park about 2:30 a.m. It was uncertain if anything was stolen from the Dearborn Target, 15901 Ford Road, which was broken into about 3 a.m.

A silver Dodge Durango was used in all three break-ins. All of the perpetrators were wearing face masks, sunglasses and gloves, and were seen on camera in Allen Park throwing a large rock at the front glass doors to gain entry.

On Dec. 22 the Target in Brighton was also suffered a similar smash-and-grab robbery, which police are investigating for a connection to the three break-ins in Wayne County.

