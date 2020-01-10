Beaumont restricts hospital visitations due to flu

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN — Beaumont Hospital-Dearborn is one of eight Beaumont Health hospitals that has a visitation restriction due to the high volume of patients with respiratory viral illnesses, predominantly influenza — also known as the flu.

Other Beaumont hospitals affected are in Taylor, Trenton, Farmington Hills, Grosse Pointe, Royal Oak, Troy and Wayne.

“For the safety of our patients and staff: Visitation by children younger than 13 years of age is limited to extraordinary circumstances, such as severe illness of a parent or sibling, or end-of-life situations,” a Jan. 7 Beaumont Health press release said.

It is suggested that friends and family of patients avoid visiting the hospitals if they have cold or flu symptoms, such as fever, sore throat, cough, runny or stuffy nose, muscle aches, chills, fatigue, and a weak or compromised immune system.

Also, Beaumont’s Infection Prevention and Epidemiology team urges the public get vaccinated with flu shots. Each year, the flu spreads as a contagious disease around the United States between October and May, according to the Beaumont Health website.

“Flu is caused by influenza viruses, and is spread mainly by coughing, sneezing and close contact. Anyone can get flu,” the website said. “Flu strikes suddenly and can last several days.”

For more information go to www.beaumont.org.

