Dearborn hosts Daddy-Daughter Dances Feb. 1

DEARBORN – Young ladies of elementary or middle school age and their fathers are invited to attend the Dearborn Recreation & Parks Department’s Annual Daddy-Daughter Dance Feb. 1, in the Hubbard Ballroom, in the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave.

The department will host two dances, the first from 2 to 4 p.m. and the second from 5 to 7 p.m.

This year’s theme is “One Magical Evening,” and participants are encouraged to dress for the occasion.

Both dances will feature music, pizza, beverages, cotton candy and keepsakes for the daughters.

Tickets, priced at $25 per person and available through Jan. 30, may be purchased by calling 313-943-2354, stopping by the Theater Box Office— open from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday — or going to www.dearborntheater.com.

For more information, call 313-943-2354.