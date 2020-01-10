Dearborn trash pickup on normal schedule for MLK Day Jan. 20

DAC, courts, libraries closed

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Administrative Center, 19th District Court, and the Bryant and Esper branch libraries will be closed Jan. 20 in observance of of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave., will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. However, the Senior Services Center will be closed for the holiday.

The Dearborn Ice Skating Center, 14900 Ford Road, will be open during its regular hours from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information on ice time availability, call 313-943-4098.

Curbside trash and recycling pickup in the city will not be affected by the holiday and will be on its normal schedule the week of Jan. 20 to 24.