Pets of the Week for January 12th, 2020

Bruno

Bruno, a 3-year-old male mixed breed, is a shy and cuddly but walks nicely on a leash and sort of likes squeaky toys, although he’s still a bit hesitant. He’s sweet and goofy, and shelter evaluators think he’ll be a good fit for an active home. You can meet Bruno at the adoption center.

Iris

Iris, a 4-year-old female domestic medium hair, arrived at the shelter as a stray. She’s soft, small and sweet. You can meet her at the adoption center.

D.J.

D.J., a 2-year-old male mixed breed, is a surrender because his owners lost their home. This bundle of energy loves his squeaky toys and tennis balls, and already knows how to sit. You can meet D.J. at the adoption center.

Photos courtesy of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit

Adoption fees vary. All cats go home spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. All dogs go home spayed or neutered, microchipped, heart worm tested (if at least 6 months old), and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. The Dearborn Animal Shelter is at 16121 Reckinger Drive in Dearborn. Shelter hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 313-943-2697 or click here.