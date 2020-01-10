Scam artist defrauds woman by claiming to protect her from an overseas identity theft

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – An “Apple support” scam artist convinced a 59-year-old Southgate woman into sending gift cards and cash over two days by claiming to be “protecting her” from an ongoing overseas identity theft.

The victim said that on Dec. 18, she received a phone call from “Apple support,” claiming that her identity had been stolen by hackers in Ukraine and Russia. The caller claimed that she needed to send money to them via gift cards and wire transfers for them to work to protect her from the ongoing identity and personal information theft.

The caller warned her not to call anyone or use her phone, claiming it had been tapped by the overseas hackers.

Over the next two days, the woman withdrew money from her PNC Bank account to buy Best Buy and Target gift cards, and from her Chase Bank Visa card and her PNC Visa card, which she used to send money electronically to the alleged support team.