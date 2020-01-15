Missing Dearborn teenager found safe

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN — Reem Alsaidi, 14, of Dearborn was located safely Jan. 13 after being reported missing, police said.

It was believed Alsaidi willingly left her house in Dearborn at 5:15 a.m. Jan. 11 with an unknown person. A video shows her entering a white or gray sedan that pulled up in front of her residence.

Police put out a description of Alsaidi and asked the public for assistance in locating her before she was found a couple days later.

Michigan State Police also put out information stating there was reason to believe she was in the Albion the same morning.

“I would like to thank our community for their concern and assistance,” Police Chief Ronald Haddad said. “With the help of our local, state and federal partners we were able to find Ms. Alsaidi safely.”

