Dearborn Heights Imam meets Pope Francis

Dearborn Heights Imam meets Pope FrancisJanuary 17, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of Danielle Elzayat FacebookPope Francis (left) meets Imam Sayed Hassan Qazwini of the Islamic Institute of America, 26305 Ford Road in Dearborn Heights, during the Abrahamic Faiths Initiative launch Jan. 14 in the Vatican City. The initiative brought leaders from the three Abrahamic faith traditions — Christianity, Judaism and Islam — to work together to promote peaceful expression of faith and the renunciation of violence. “This dialogue, the first of many, seeks to foster mutual respect, tolerance, and understanding between the Abrahamic faith traditions in the quest for greater religious freedom, stability and peace around the world,” according to a Jan. 14 U.S. Department of State press release.