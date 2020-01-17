Local high school students earn theater awards

From local high school students testing their mettle at local competitions, to an award-winning North American touring musical, the lure of the theater is in the air.

DEARBORN AREA STUDENTS EARN THEATER HONORS

Theater teachers from Dearborn, Edsel Ford and Divine Child high schools proudly shared their students’ received achievements in local theater and vocal competitions.

The 2019 Michigan High School Thespian Festival, held at the TCF Center and Music Hall in Detroit Dec. 13 and 14, offered a two-day festival of performances, workshops, performance competitions, college auditions and scholarship events for Michigan high school students. All students attending must be members of their high school International Thespian Society.

Dearborn High School troupe 586 is the oldest in the area, and one of the oldest in the state, faculty advisor Greg Viscomi said.

Earning a superior rating and medal in the group musical theater event were Caleb Reese, Adriana Viscomi, Olivia Kirk, Sam Smalley, Sophi Wheeler, Oliver Angel, Kovu Bitonti, Sophia Palise and Nora Karoub for their performance of, “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” from the musical of the same name.

Earning a superior rating and medal in the musical theater duet category were Olivia Kirk and Sophi Wheeler for their performance of the “What is this Feeling” from the musical “Wicked.”

Certificates of excellence were earned by: Adriana Viscomi and Caleb Reese in the musical theater solo event, Reggie Simmons and Kovu Bitonti in the monologue event, and by Nora Karoub and Victoria Irish in the acting duet event.

At the 2019 Michigan School Vocal Music Association’s District Solo and Ensemble Musical Theatre Competition event, Dearborn High School senior Caleb Reese and junior Adriana Viscomi both earned top honors for their performances, earning superior ratings and medals.

Reese sang “Try to Remember” from the musical “The Fantasticks” and “Were Thine That Special Face” from the musical “Kiss Me, Kate.”`

Viscomi sang “Simple Little Things” from the musical “110 in the Shade” and “My New Philosophy” from “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

Robert Doyle, director of Choral Activities and Theatre at Edsel Ford High School, said the school’s Michigan High School Thespian Festival winners include: Superior rating and medal: Nora Heaton and Abby Pitts, for duet acting performance; Abby Pitts, for a monologue performance; and Nate Hermen for musical theater solo performance.

Certificate of Excellence were received by: Andrew Bard for monologue performance; Nora Heaton for musical theater solo performance; and by Maya Moreau and Lily Kanclerz, and Giana Lerini and Nate Hermen for musical theater duet performance.

Doyle said EFHS senior and stage manager Abagail Mullen was offered more than $172,000 in college scholarships.

Robert Bush of the Divine Child High School performing arts department said DC students receiving superior ratings included: Avery McKelvey and Lila Bierman for solo dance; Jana Rida for monologue acting, with a perfect score; Connor Kozlowski for monologue acting; Christina Bertucci and Noah Trapp, and Allie Nold and Rhonwyn Martin for duet acting; and Gabby Pizzino, Lana Elzein, Sydney Porada and Natalia Torres for group acting; and Maddy Woods and Emily Walker for solo musical.

Bush said that Tech Olympics crew member Izzy Folloso was a winner in the Tech Olympic crew category.

Downriver high schools wishing to submit their school’s thespian winners for future publications should have a theater or vocal music teacher or faculty advisor submit entries to [email protected]

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR OF ‘A BRONX TALE’ COMES TO THE FISHER

Travel back in time to the Bronx in the 1960s, where a young man is caught between a father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be in the musical “A Bronx Tale.”

The show runs 8 p.m. Jan. 21 to 25, 28 to 31 and Feb. 1; 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 and Feb. 2; and 2 p.m. Jan. 25 and 26, and Feb. 1 and 2 at the Fisher Theater, 3011 W. Grand Boulevard in Detroit.

The musical, which is making its Detroit premiere, features a book by Academy Award-nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy and Tony Award-winner Alan Menken and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner and Oscar and Tony Award-nominee Glenn Slater.

Featuring an original doowop score, the story is about respect, loyalty, love and the importance of family. The coming-of-age story shows the struggles of a young man who is tempted by organized crime while trying to respect the values of his hard-working father.

Tickets start at $39, and are available by calling 800-982-2787 or online at BroadwayInDetroit.com or ticketmaster.com.