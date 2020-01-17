Pets of the Week for January 19th, 2020

Klondike

Klondike, a 5-year-old male mixed breed, would do anything for a home of his own. This calm and gentle guy is as sweet as can be and a complete cuddle bug. Ask to meet him at the adoption center.

Pixel

Pixel, a 1-year-old female domestic shorthair, is a uniquely marked tortoiseshell. You can meet her at a shelter offsite adoption center, Taylor PetSmart, 23271 Eureka Road.

Clancy

Clancy, a 2-year-old male mixed breed, is an adventurous and active fella who loves toys. Shelter evaluators think he will do best in a home where children are over 8 years old.

Photos courtesy of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit

Adoption fees vary. All cats go home spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. All dogs go home spayed or neutered, microchipped, heart worm tested (if at least 6 months old), and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. The Dearborn Animal Shelter is at 16121 Reckinger Drive in Dearborn. Shelter hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 313-943-2697 or click here.