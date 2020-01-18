Trenton Council updated on oily sheen in Frank and Poet Drain

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON – Fire Chief Dean Creech and Public Safety Director Steven Voss updated city council members Jan. 13 on the oily sheen discovered in the Frank and Poet Drain Jan. 4.

Mayor Steve Rzeppa said a resident walking his dog in the Harrison Avenue and Westfield Road area — which is south of King Road — noticed a sheen on the water surface of the stream, after which the Fire Department, Department of Public Works and waste water enforcement personnel became involved to make sure that the contaminant remained contained.

“They put booms in place, along with pads, to absorb this petroleum product, but obviously, that is just appearance,” Rzeppa said. “They were able to contain it as much as possible, to make sure it didn’t move downstream, and they vacuumed water out of the drain and flushed it to make sure the contaminant got cleared out.”

Rzeppa said testing was in-process to determine, by tracing through the drain maps, to find out what the substance is and how it got into the stream.

He said personnel responded quickly with the expected Jan. 11 rainfall in mind.

“There was no damage to the vegetation or wildlife,” Rzeppa said. “They said, at one point, they actually saw fish swimming underneath it, so it couldn’t have been anything too bad, but it is still obviously very important to find out what it was, and where it came from and make sure that it doesn’t happen again.”

Rzeppa said that a year ago, a truck leaving the Riverview land preserve was leaking brake fluid which ended up in the Frank and Poet Drain.

“You never know if it was just someone cleaning out their garage and dumped it into the storm sewer,” he said. “You never know how people think or operate. Hopefully we can find out and make sure that the perpetrator ends up paying the cost of it all.”

Creech said the Fire Department traced the source of the sheen to a storm drain west of the stream near King Road.

“Downriver Hazmat was activated, and we procured a couple of their booms, which were deployed,” Creech said. “The EPA, Wayne County drain commission and EGLE, which was formerly DEQ, were advised and brought into the loop, and Trenton Fire, Trenton DPS and Riverview Fire and DPW all responded.”

EGLE is the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, Great Lakes and Energy, formerly known as the DEQ, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

Creech said the storm drain which was the source of the contaminant runs west of the Frank and Poet Drain, then north into Riverview, near the Riverview landfill.

Creech said from Jan. 4 to 9 both Trenton and Riverview Department of Public Services and Fire Departments coordinated several flushes and vacuuming of the sheen, which he said resulted in a visible improvement in the water.

He said on Jan. 10, Trenton DPS and the Trenton Fire Department conducted extensive flush and vac operations to remediate the sheen prior to the forecasted weekend rainstorms.

“In total, an estimated 40,000 gallons of water were flushed downstream, and an additional 16,000 gallons were vacuumed out,” Creech said. “The booms held well until Saturday, due to the volume of water and extensive flooding in the area, and the booms were overwhelmed.”

Creech said the boom are still out there, and will be removed when the water recedes enough for their safe retrieval.

“There is no more visible sheen,” Creech said. “We did take samples, and are awaiting test results for the samples that were taken, to try to determine not only the source, the cause, but what the sheen actually contains.”

Creech said that, throughout the process, city, county and state officials were updated.

“I want to make sure I thank the Trenton DPS employees and their management team, Trenton police and Trenton firefighters.

“They really did an excellent job, and there was never any complaining. They were out hour after hour, dumping truckload after truckload, and did a really good job mitigating the issue and helping protect the environment.”

Voss spoke briefly on the investigation side of the incident, and said it is a very difficult case.

“We can make assumptions, but that doesn’t go very far in the law enforcement world,” Voss said. “But we are still working on it, and we are still trying to determine if we can figure out why exactly what was in the water that day.”

Voss said they are continuing to investigate the source of the contamination.

Creech said on Jan. 13 that he hopes to have a complete set of water test results back by Jan. 21, which he hopes will provide a good picture of what was in the water.