Pets of the Week for January 26th, 2020

Reba

Reba, a 13-month-old female mixed breed, is an outgoing and active girl who loves to play! She enjoys tennis balls, squeaky toys, and playing tug with her rope toy. This sweet girl is looking for a family ready to play, and shelter evaluators think she would do best in a home with children older than 8 years old.

Winston

Winston, a 2-year-old male domestic shorthair, is a gentle kitty. Winston enjoys all the fine feline things in life: feathers, catnip, treats, and cuddles. You can meet Winston at the adoption center.

Martha

Martha, a 13-month-old female mixed breed, is a cuddly and goofy gal but hasn’t spent a lot of time with other animals. She knows how to shake with both paws and sit. Her favorite toys squeak, and she also loves having a tennis ball tossed for her. shelter evaluators think she would do best in an active home that likes to play and have fun, with children over 12 years old. They would like all children in a prospective home to meet Martha at the adoption center.

Photos courtesy of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit

Adoption fees vary. All cats go home spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. All dogs go home spayed or neutered, microchipped, heart worm tested (if at least 6 months old), and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. The Dearborn Animal Shelter is at 16121 Reckinger Drive in Dearborn. Shelter hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 313-943-2697 or click here.