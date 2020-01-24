Second D7 trustee resigns

Board addresses complaint for alcohol on school premies

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — Robert Brown became the second Dearborn Heights District No. 7 Board trustee to resign this month, citing the board’s lack of purpose and direction as his reason for leaving.

The news was posted by the district’s Facebook page Jan. 23 formally announcing Brown’s resignation as of Jan. 22. The post also thanked Brown for his years of service to the district.

Brown was elected to the board in November 2016 with a term set to expire in December.

“I still plan to be active in the community and remain in touch with everybody,” he said.

During the Jan. 22 board meeting, Brown read a statement to the board and the audience.

“I ran for this position for the children of this district,” he said. “It seems that it has now become more of a soap-opera and everyone has lost sight of what and who we are truly representing — the children of this district.

“I used to love my position, love serving this community and I find that I no longer have voice on this board therefore I respectfully resign my seat as board today.

“I thought about this a very long time and I hate to do this but I need to say what I need to say. Ms. (Mandy) Drioff, president, and to all District No. 7 board members and staff I just want to just start by saying that it’s been a wonderful seven-plus years. As a member of this board I’ve learned a lot since being elected to serve this community. I’ve learned to be respectful; earn the trust of the community, the board members and superintendent; and not to let your personal feelings get in the way when making an important decision.”

He went to talk about the trust and faith of the current school board.

“This community of voters went to the polls and said, ‘Yes, I want all of us, all of you to represent this district because we think you can do what’s best for our district and children,’” Brown said. “Now, even I don’t think that anymore. We’re looking like a bunch of little kids up here that can’t get along. Over the years I’ve seen a lot of ups and downs with past superintendents and currently at this time it’s been by far the worst times I’ve ever seen, and now I am embarrassed to be a board member of this district.

“We, as a team, can’t seem to put our differences beside us. There is so much hate and tension between the board and the superintendent and I personally don’t feel that there is a way to move forward until this board can set aside all of the differences and accept that fact that the past is in the past and that the board’s part is to deal with upcoming issues, not to dwell in the past or allow personal emotions to impact our decisions.”

An example he used was the superintendent’s public evaluation Dec. 18 where Diroff and Trustees Vickie Bracken, Carrie Harleton and Marcia LeBar voiced their thoughts on what they called Supt. Jennifer Mast’s ineffective leadership.

Topics discussed during the evaluation included lack of district improvement with Mast as superintendent; lack of clarity on the evaluation tool the board changed as requested by Mast; lack of trust building with board members; vision for the district; lack of communication; professionalism; and sharing more information from training sessions.

“I just don’t know when there’s ever an opportunity for me to say anything,” Mast said at the meeting. “I just don’t know when that is — in the eyes of the board I guess. I feel like the board is not happy unless I am being quiet and obedient and not challenging anything and not speaking up on anything.

“These people have known me for a long time, they know that’s not me. So, when I have a problem with something, I’m going to say something. When I feel strongly about something I’m going to say something.

“I’ll say it again. If that’s not the right fit for the district, then we all collectively need to make that decision, I can’t change my personality at age 43. I just can’t.”

In his statement, Brown said that while sitting and listening to the board members talk about all the bad things Mast has done over the past year, no one, including himself talked about the good things. He suggested that all the bad things are taking over the good things making it seem there are less good things in relation to Mast as superintendent.

“Makes it seem like she’s been a terrible superintendent and to take a poll … and grade her was inappropriate and uncalled for,” he said. “We have never done this in the past with other superintendents and to have our attorney do the poll just made Mast look like she’s been ineffective all year. I also feel it is unfair for Mast to deal with this type of behavior from this board that she has been having to deal with.”

On Jan. 11, former Trustee Lori Fujita also resigned from the board after 10 years of service. Her term also was set to expire in December.

According to the Michigan School Code, the board has 30 days to fill each vacancy. Each vacancy will be posted from Jan. 23 to Feb. 5 on the district’s website. Letters of interest should be sent to Diroff at Dearborn Heights School District No. 7 Board of Education, 20629 Annapolis, Dearborn Heights, MI, 48125, by 4 p.m. Feb. 5.

A special board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 6 to interview all candidates and alternative arrangements will be made for anyone unable to interview the set date.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])