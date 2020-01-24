Woman dies in mobile home fire

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — A 64-year-old woman died Jan. 19 in an early morning mobile home fire inside Crestwood Estates, 26235 W. Warren Ave.

Dearborn Heights firefighters responded to the mobile home park while the woman was still inside the mobile home engulfed with heavy flames.

In a Facebook post, Dearborn native and freelance photographer Ian Kushnir said Inkster and Garden City firefighters also responded to the scene.

The woman was a smoker and on oxygen, WDIV Channel 4 reported. Identification of the woman as not provided by press time.

