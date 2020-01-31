HFC’s student-run restaurant reopens Feb. 5

DEARBORN — Fifty-One O One – Henry Ford College’s student-run restaurant on the main campus – will reopen for the Winter 2020 Semester at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 5.

Considered one of southeast Michigan’s hidden gems, Fifty-One O One offers gourmet dining at affordable prices. The full-service, public restaurant is entirely run by students in HFC’s Culinary Arts program who are supervised by licensed chef instructors.

Fifty-One O One is in the Student & Culinary Arts Center. Free public parking is available near the building.

Hours of operation for lunch are 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Hours for dinner are 6 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. The restaurant will be closed March 10 to 12.

Reservations are recommended. To make reservations or for further information, call 313-206-5101.

Entrees

All entrees include one “shareable” item, soup, or salad served before or with the main course.

The entrees for the Winter 2020 Semester include:

• Lamb Ragu: Pappardelle, fennel, mint ($12.95).

• Chicken Pot Pie: Puff pastry, glazed vegetables, confit potatoes, sauce supreme ($12.95).

• Grilled Quail: Frisée salad, chanterelle stuffing, ginger bread, kumquat-brandy compote ($13.95).

• Wood-Roasted Filet: Mushrooms, fried potatoes, herb salad, Bordelaise sauce ($14.95).

• Everything from a Rabbit: Stuffed leg, bacon-wrapped loin, mustard, potatoes ($13.95).

• King Crab Agnolotti: Crab-filled pasta, shrimp, fennel, uni emulsion ($14.95).

• Black Bass: Crispy skin, smoked garlic, red quinoa, bourbon saffron broth ($14.95).

• Surf and Turf: Roasted monkfish, braised oxtails, root vegetables, chanterelles ($17.95).

Soups, Salads, and Sandwiches

Salads and sandwiches include a cup of soup or you can substitute a “shareable” item for an additional $1.50. The soups and sandwiches for the Winter 2020 Semester include:

• French Onion Soup: Caramelized onions, baguette, gruyere ($3.95).

• Recovery Park Green Salad: Frisée, radicchio, maple walnuts, pomegranate, sage, champagne vinaigrette ($6.95).

• Sunchoke and Smoked Whitefish Salad: Roasted sunchokes, apples, almonds, spicy greens ($6.95).

• Roasted Beet and Pastrami Salad: Red, golden, and candy-striped beets, smoked pastrami, ricotta, rye crumble, cured egg yolk ($7.95).

• Kale and Quinoa Salad: Lacinato kale, carrots, shaved maitake, fresh herbs ($6.95).

• Mushroom Flatbread: Roasted mushrooms, fontina cheese, truffle oil ($8.95).

• Smoked Pork Baguette: Broccoli rabe, caramelized mushrooms, fennels, onions, roasted peppers. Served with sweet potato wedges ($8.95).

• 5101 Burger: 6-oz ground chuck, sharp white cheddar, house bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato jam. Served with sweet potato wedges ($9.95).

Shareables

• Roasted Mushrooms and Polenta: King trumpet mushrooms, creamy polenta ($5.95).

• Friend Fingerling Potatoes: Duck fat-fried potatoes, preserved lemons, black olives, sage ($5.25).

• Wood-Roasted Rainbow Carrots: Wood-rusted rainbow carrots, vadouvan, labneh ($5.25).

• Kabocha Squash: Roasted pears, parmigiana Reggiano, pumpkin seeds, whipped ricotta ($5.25).

• Root Vegetable Risotto: Carrots, celery root, parsnip, mushrooms ($5.95).

• Sausage and Beans: Chicken sausage, Tuscan kale, bacon, herbed breadcrumbs ($6.25)

Beer and Wine

A wide variety of beer and wine options are available for purchase by patrons over 21 years of age. Soft drinks are always available.