Pets of the Week for February 2, 2020

Rudy

Rudy, a 4-year-old female mixed breed, can be visited at the adoption shelter. Her adoption fees are $170.

Mama Bean

Mama Bean, a 3-year-old female mixed breed, is a rescue from an overcrowded shelter in Alabama. Bea knows sit and loves to give kisses. Shelter evaluators think this 54-pounder will do best in a calm home where children are at least 12 years old. You can meet her at the adoption center. Her adoption fees have been sponsored by WJBK Channel 2’s Dan Miller.

Cherry Seaborn

Cherry Seaborn, a 4-year-old female mixed breed, can be visited at the adoption shelter. Her adoption fees are $100.

Photos courtesy of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit

Adoption fees vary. All cats go home spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. All dogs go home spayed or neutered, microchipped, heart worm tested (if at least 6 months old), and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. The Dearborn Animal Shelter is at 16121 Reckinger Drive in Dearborn. Shelter hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 313-943-2697 or click here.