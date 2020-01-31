Police investigating threats at Crestwood, Riverside

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — The Police Department and Crestwood School District are working to assess threats made to Crestwood High School and Riverside Middle School Jan. 30.

Neither police nor the school district said what the threats were, nor from where they came.

When staff notified police about the threats, officers responded to the schools to ensure safety of all students and staff members at the schools’ regular dismissal, a press release said.

The Dearborn Heights Investigations Bureau is conducting an ongoing investigation into the source of the threats made.

According to the release, the department is, “conducting a thorough check of the schools out of an abundance of caution, but at this time there is no information to lead us to believe this is a credible threat.”

Throughout the day, the district provided updates on its Facebook page including that the student parking lot at Crestwood was temporarily closed to ensure student safety.

Students who parked in the lot experienced a 20-minute delay to access their vehicles as a precautionary measure.

“Thank you Crestwood community for your patience and support as we worked together to ensure that our families and the Crestwood community were safe today,” one of the posts read. “Also, Thank You to the Dearborn Heights Police Department for your support and partnership. We are happy to say that all is well.”

All Crestwood High School activities for the evening of Jan. 30 were canceled.

“The Dearborn Heights Police Department takes these threats very seriously and will work to prosecute these, and, any, threats to the fullest extent,” the department’s press release read.

Anyone with information on the threats can call the Investigative Bureau at 313-277-7468.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])