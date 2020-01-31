Siham Jaafar appointed to state Judicial Tenure Commission

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — Siham Jaafar, of Dearborn Heights, was appointed to the state Judicial Tenure Commission by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Jan. 17.

She was appointed to represent the general public’s perspective on the commission for a term that began Jan. 17 and expires Dec. 31, 2022. Jaafar succeeds Melissa Spickler whose term expired Dec. 31.

Jaafar is also the president and CEO of 3D Consulting and Communications, president of the Wayne County Dispute Resolution Center and the founder and producer of the Images and Perceptions Diversity Conference.

Jaafar earned her bachelor’s degree in public relations and communication from Wayne State University and a civil litigation mediation certificate from the University of Detroit School of Law.

She is the founder and producer of the Images and Perceptions Diversity Conference which was recognized by Corp! Magazine with the Excellence in Diversity Award in 2013 and 2017.

The Wayne County Commission honored Jaafar with the Women of Distinction Award in 2014 and she currently serves on the City Planning Commission.

Also, Jaafar is the host and producer of “Off the Cuff with Siham Awada Jaafar” which is a production of the Dearborn Heights WDHT TV production.

According to the state’s press release, the Judicial Tenure Commission serves to promote the integrity of the judicial process and preserve public confidence in the courts. The commission strives to hold state judges, magistrates, and referees accountable for their misconduct without jeopardizing or compromising the essential independence of the judiciary.

The basis for commission action is to address or handle a violation of the Code of Judicial Conduct or Rules of Professional Conduct, which are published with the Michigan Rules of Court. This appointment is not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])