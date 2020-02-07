Homecoming fireworks change to Friday, Saturday in 2020

DEARBORN — To ignite more excitement early in the 2020 Homecoming festival, the first fireworks show now will be on Friday night, followed by another pyrotechnic display on Saturday.

This change to the fireworks schedule in 2020 will frontload the energy to the first day of the Aug. 7-to-9 event.

Previously, fireworks had been on Saturday and Sunday. In 2020, they will instead launch the excitement on Friday, and then be repeated on Saturday.

Plenty of activities will still take place at the festival on Sunday. The Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce’s Car Cruise and Show will move from Friday night to Sunday afternoon.

The festival will continue on a high note on Sunday with entertainment, with the Main Stage show offered from about 6 to 8 p.m. The Main Stage show will mark the conclusion of all city-run activities on Sunday, except for the carnival, which will keep going until 10:30 p.m.

The change to the fireworks schedule is a response to requests over the years from people who work on Monday mornings, and who couldn’t always stay for the Sunday night fireworks.

Sunday also will be reserved for a “rain date” for the fireworks if severe weather occurs on Friday or Saturday nights.

The Homecoming committee made the recommendation for the fireworks schedule change after consulting with the many nonprofit groups that sell food and beverages, or host activities, at the festival. The groups liked the idea of attracting more people on Friday to support their fundraising endeavors early in the festival.

Homecoming is presented by the city of Dearborn and the nonprofit Dearborn Community Fund.