Jaycee’s love-gone-wrong haunted house offers Valentine alternative

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – If chocolates and candlelight dinners leave you yawning, consider a different kind of grab-your-honey event this Valentine’s weekend, and visit the Wyandotte Jaycee’s Bloodlust Haunted House at 3131 Biddle.

The fundraiser runs 7 p.m. to midnight Feb. 14 and 15 at the former city hall, with a heated indoor waiting room and free parking.

Building on the success of the group’s fall haunted house in the same location, the Jaycees plan to follow a similar terrifying template to raise funds for its philanthropic programs and scholarships.

Joel Adkins, local Jaycees management vice president, said haunted houses are among the group’s most visible fundraisers, and with several professional haunted attractions opening in the area for Valentine’s weekend, the Jaycees decided to accept the challenge again, following the popularity of its fall event.

“‘Bloodlust’ will be an exploration of love-gone-bad, highlighting themes such as obsession, revenge and popularity,” Adkins said. “Patrons who visited ‘Purgatory’ last fall will be treated to a vastly different experience and will be mesmerized by the variety of scenes and characterizations.”

Tickets are $15 at the door, and $10 in advance through Paypal. For the link, go to the group’s Facebook page, at facebook.com/events/1232680000413737.