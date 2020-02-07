Pets of the Week for February 9, 2020

Alanis

Alanis, a 22-month-old female mixed breed, is a tug-of-war champ and is looking for her new play buddy. She’s an energetic dog who loves play time, but also appreciates some nice quiet time, sitting with people and being petted. Shelter evaluators think Alanis would do best in a home where children are 12 years or older.

Julia Child

Julia Child, a 15-month-old female domestic shorthair, arrived at the shelter as a stray with kittens. She is a wonderful, nurturing cat who will make a great pet for any family or person. You can count on Ms Julia to play, explore, and get cozy. You can meet her at the adoption center.

Rosie

Rosie, a 15-month-old female mixed breed, arrived at the shelter as a stray. She can be a little shy and needs a bit of time to get comfy, but once she knows your heart is as big as hers, that loving personality shines bright. She has played very nicely with other dogs and knows how to sit. Shelter evaluators think she would do her best in a calm and patient home with children over 12 years old. They recommend prospective adopters bring their children and dogs in the home to meet Rosie at the adoption center.

Photos courtesy of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit

Adoption fees vary. All cats go home spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. All dogs go home spayed or neutered, microchipped, heart worm tested (if at least 6 months old), and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. The Dearborn Animal Shelter is at 16121 Reckinger Drive in Dearborn. Shelter hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 313-943-2697 or click here.