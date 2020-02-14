New valves aim to protect mains from sudden breaks;

By SUE SUCHYTA

ALLEN PARK – A water pressure reducing valve recently was installed at the Park Avenue and Moore Road location to prevent water main breaks caused by spikes from the Great Lakes Water Authority.

GLWA will sometimes raise water pressure to send water to outlying cities, which causes a water pressure increase in the inner ring suburbs, which in turn can cause water mains to fail and break from the sudden pressure spike.

City Manager Mark Kibby said at the Feb. 11 City Council meeting that the city was able to partner with the GLWA to share the cost to implement the project.

“The PRV will help reduce the pressure spikes from GLWA,” he said. “So, being close to the plant, what usually happens is they will increase the pressure, we see those spikes, and get a lot of water main breaks. Hopefully, what will happen here is the pressure reducing valve will catch those and put them back to a normal pressure, and not have the pipes take the impact.”

Kibby said the first PRV installation should immediately reduce the number of water main breaks in the city, and when the second PRV is installed, it will further protect the city’s water mains from water pressure spike breaks at its most vulnerable infrastructure locations.