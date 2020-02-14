AANM deputy director appointed to state council

By ZEINAB NAJM

DEARBORN — Arab American National Museum Deputy Director Jumana Salamey was appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the state’s Advisory Council on Deaf, Deafblind, and Hard of Hearing Feb. 7.

“It is an honor to receive this prestigious appointment, not only because of my personal commitment to enhancing accessibility and advocating for those who face hearing (and) vision impairments but also as a representative of ACCESS and our Arab American National Museum, whose vision is steeped in equity,” Salamey said. “I look forward to serving our great state and our communities through this esteemed council.

Salamey is appointed to represent deaf, deafblind, or hard of hearing people, for a term expiring Jan. 18, 2023, a press release from the governor’s office read. She succeeds Thomas Shields whose term expired Jan. 18.

According to her LinkedIn account, Salamey earned a doctorate in Audiology from Wayne State University in 2011 and a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Women’s Studies from University of Michigan in 2004.

In addition to Salamey, Gerid C. Adams, of Wyoming; Susan Caudell, of Westland; Sarah J. Hein, of Rochester Hills; Christopher H. Hunter, of Holt; and Kathleen L. Johnston-Calati, of Lansing were also appointed to the council.

The Advisory Council on Deaf, Deafblind, and Hard of Hearing serves to advise the Department of Civil Rights on matters pertaining to deaf, deafblind, and hard of hearing people, according to the press release.

Appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

