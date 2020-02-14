FHS business incubator sign donation

FHS business incubator sign donationFebruary 14, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of Novi Community School District FacebookFordson High School students are presented with a sign for their business incubator program during Novi High School’s incubator developed brands launch Feb. 3 at Macy’s 12 Oaks. The program at FHS will launch during the upcoming school year where students will have the chance to create and pitch ideas to be sold at Macy’s in Fairlane Town Center. In November, NHS students and Macy’s Fairlane each donated $5,000 to FHS for the business incubator program.