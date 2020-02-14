Getting out the vote

Getting out the voteFebruary 14, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of Henry Ford College FacebookMichigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson delivers the keynote address centered on the importance of voting Feb. 6 during the Henry Ford College Student Engagement Conference. The two-day conference included panels with elected officials, local students and community leaders on topics of importance of voting; community service; student engagement; and the upcoming 2020 U.S. Census. As part of the Social Venture Challenge HFC hosted with Resolution Project, students pitched their socially responsible solutions for pressing social issues in a business plan-style competition which rewards winners a year-long Resolution Fellowship.