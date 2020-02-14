Good to Great Neighborhood Program 2020 target areas announced

TAYLOR — The city’s Good to Great Neighborhood Program will restart this spring and focus on finishing much of the north end of the city before targeting the southwest corner.

The program brings together all departments simultaneously and focuses them on a given neighborhood, or area. While it appears more of a Department of Public Works’ effort, almost every department in the city is involved in some way.

The tentative 2020 schedule, in order, is:

• Area No. 14: The area between Beech Daly, Ecorse, and I-94.

• Area No. 15: The neighborhoods between Beech Daly, Van Born, Telegraph and I-94. When this area is finished, G2G will have completed the entire section of the city north of the expressway.

• Area No. 16: The neighborhoods surrounding Taylor Parks Elementary School bordered by Allen, Ecorse, Monroe and the Wabash Railroad line.

• Area No. 17: The neighborhoods defined by Telegraph, Beverly, Ecorse and Pardee.

• Area No. 18: The Ames Highway neighborhood bordered by Telegraph, Ecorse, Troy and Beverly.

• Area No. 19: The neighborhoods between Ecorse, Beech Daly, Newcastle and Cherokee.

• Area No. 20: The southwest area between Beech Daly, Inkster, Pennsylvania and Eureka.

Last year, G2G spent the majority of its time in the northwest sector of the city, between Beverly, Van Born, Beech Daly and Inkster. Included in that effort were improvements to Northwest Park, home of Taylor’s only outdoor pool.

The program poured about $500,000 into the park, adding asphalt walking paths, lighting, a new pavilion, fitness and playscape areas, digital marquee and even various new concrete game tables. The existing basketball courts were resurfaced and re-striped, and new backboards were added. Even new benches and portable restrooms will be available to visitors this spring.

As soon as the weather breaks – likely sometime in March or April – G2G letters will be mailed to everyone living in the Ecorse/Beech Daly/I-94 neighborhood, explaining the program and including various offers and invitations.

As the program moves from area to area, more letters will be mailed to residents directly affected.