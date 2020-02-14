K-9 Blue is latest addition to Riverview Police Department

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW – The Police Department added a new member to its law enforcement team: K-9 Blue, who has been on patrol since Jan. 11 with Officer Bruce Herrick, Police Chief Clifford Rosebohm said.

K-9 Reno, who received a medical retirement, lives with Detective Eric Thome and his family.

Herrick was chosen to pair with Blue following interviews with interested candidates within the department.

Herrick and Blue successfully completely 11 weeks of training together at K-9 Academy in Taylor, where scent recognition, tracking, evidence search, narcotics and handler protection were taught.

The Vallade family donated Blue to the Police Department when they learned of Reno’s planned retirement. The family, which has a strong affinity for German shepherds, was eager to donate a dog to the Police Department.