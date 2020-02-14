Mittens for Detroit donates 6,200 gloves, mittens to DPS students

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN — Students at 12 Dearborn public schools received 6,200 mittens and gloves from the non-profit Mittens for Detroit Feb. 13.

The first stop was at William Ford Elementary School, 14749 Alber, where students filled the lobby outside the office as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles employees, through the company’s Motor Citizens volunteer program, handed out the items.

Becker, Geer Park, Henry Ford, Maples, McDonald, Miller and Oakman elementary schools; Woodworth Middle School; Lowrey and McCollough-Unis schools; and Fordson High School were the other 11 schools that also received a donation.

Some students from FHS were also in attendance at William Ford to help students find mittens or gloves that fit.

William Ford Elementary Principal David Higgins said the school has worked with Mittens for Detroit for the last few years to give gloves and mittens to students, according to a Dearborn Public Schools press release.

Mittens for Detroit has partnered with DPS for three years with 2020 being the first year the organization visited 12 schools.

“We have, in 10 years, delivered mittens from donations from so many generous people,” Mittens for Detroit Executive Director Wendy Shepherd said in the release.

She also said the non-profit has given away more than 250,000 mittens.

Founded in 2010, Mittens for Detroit is a nonprofit that collects, purchases and distributes new mittens and gloves to children, teens and adults in Detroit and other underserved cities.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])