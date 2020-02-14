Pets of the Week for February 16, 2020

Bud

Bud, a 9-week-old male mixed breed, is available for adoption. Adoption fees are $275.

Luke

Luke, a 13-month-old male domestic shorthair, is chill, chill, chill. He’s well balanced and brings a steady stream of purrs when he feels safe. His foster mom says Luke is an amazingly, loving cat who adores head scratches and purrs proud. His adoption fees have been sponsored by a shelter volunteer.

Amelia

Amelia, a 13-month-old female mixed breed, is a ray of sunshine that will fit perfectly into any active home. Prospective adopters are advised to have all family members meet Amelia at the adoption center. Adoption fees are $100.

Photos courtesy of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit

Adoption fees vary. All cats go home spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. All dogs go home spayed or neutered, microchipped, heart worm tested (if at least 6 months old), and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. The Dearborn Animal Shelter is at 16121 Reckinger Drive in Dearborn. Shelter hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 313-943-2697 or click here.