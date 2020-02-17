Smoke from burning car at landfill leads authorities to body of missing senior

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON – The two-week search for Irene Kin, 86, of Trenton ended tragically Feb. 16 when her burning car led authorities to the Riverview Land Preserve, where her body was later found.

Trenton Public Safety Director Steven Voss said the body of Kin, who had been missing since Feb. 1, was found at 5 p.m. Feb. 16 in a different area of the landfill than her car, which was discovered at 3 p.m. by Brownstown Township firefighters in a remote section of the landfill which is located within Brownstown.

Voss said Michigan State Police and the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s office conducted the investigation.

“At this time, the medical examiner has indicated that there are no signs of trauma or foul play,” Voss said Feb. 17. “The investigation of the vehicle fire is ongoing. There is evidence to indicate that Mrs. Kin was deceased a short time after she went missing.”

The Michigan State Police arson team is investigating the car fire. Police officers from Riverview, Trenton and Brownstown also helped with the investigation.

Riverview City Manager Doug Drysdale said in a press release Feb. 17 that Kin’s body was found in a remote wooded area behind businesses on Allen Road, on the far western edge of the land preserve, in a restricted area removed from the active landfill.

Drysdale said that the landfill is accessible during operating hours to local residents for recycling dropoff in a clearly marked area, and other sections of the site are restricted by natural barriers and fences. He noted that the 403-acre site is monitored by security personnel, and there have been no previous incidents of this nature at the landfill.

Kin was last seen on surveillance video Feb. 1 leaving Fifth Third Bank, 2040 West Road, Trenton, alone. She was driving a light green 2002 Ford Taurus, which was the burned vehicle found at the landfill.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trenton Police Detective Nate Pew at 734-493-3865 or [email protected]