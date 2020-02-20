Dearborn Symphony ‘shows’ Valentine’s Day love

Valentine’s Day is a day when many express feelings of affection, friendship and love. The Dearborn Symphony, under the “romantic” baton of Music Director and Conductor Steven Jarvi along with the “sweet” tones of guest violinist Debra Terry showed Valentine’s Day love Feb. 14 at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center.

The “In love with Beethoven” program opened with Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Egmont Overture.” The overture set the mood for what turned out to be a red hot performance. The chemistry between the symphony and Jarvi was electrifying. The musicians were responsive to Jarvi’s direction and he also had a good rapport with the audience.

“I am so pleased, with the growth of our orchestra, new conductor and attendance,” Dearborn Symphony President Sandy Butler said. “We are working hard to connect with our community, and tonight’s attendance showed we are moving in the right direction.”

The performance continued with Joseph Haydn’s “Symphony No. 103 in E-flat Major (Drumroll).”

“I thought this concert would be a perfect one to talk about Beethoven and how his music developed — where it came from and where it went,” Jarvi said. “Beethoven and Mozart alike worshipped ‘Papa’ Haydn and his 104 symphonies. Talking through this piece was a great foil for the rest of the program.”

Guest artist, and the symphony’s own concertmaster, Debra Terry, played Beethoven’s “Romance No. 2 in F Major for the Violin & Orchestra, Op. 50.” She gave a tender, compelling, performance that tugged at the heart strings.

“Debra is a great leader and I wanted to give her a chance to be out front and present a musical love letter to the audience,” Jarvi said.

Well executed and beautifully performed, Beethoven’s, “Symphony No. 5, Mvt. 1 and Symphony No. 7, Mvt. 2,” followed.

“Beethoven’s 5th and 7th Symphonies are some of the most important and beloved pieces for players and audience alike,” Jarvi said. “I thought this would be perfect music with which to present Beethoven’s style and teach the audience a little bit about the structure and ideas behind what makes these such immortal classics.”

The finale — Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Marche Slave” — was powerful, as students from the Dearborn Youth Symphony played alongside their professional counterparts from the Dearborn Symphony.

“Our youth ‘side by side’ concert shows our continued commitment for youth music development,” Butler said. “It is truly a mentoring experience for the students.”

Next on the concert schedule is “Stage & Screen” featuring pianist Rich Ridenour April 3. Tickets range from $15 to $35 and can be purchased in advance or at the door.

For tickets or more information call 313-565-2424 or go to dearbornsymphomy.org.