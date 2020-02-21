Dearborn Heights League of Women voters town hall

Dearborn Heights League of Women voters town hallFebruary 21, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of Leslie Herrick Facebook Voters Not Politicians member Lawrence Biggs speaks about the Independent Citizens Redistricting Committee during a presentation Feb. 15 at the Caroline Kennedy Public Library, 34590 George in Dearborn Heights. Also, League of Women Voters of Michigan Vice President of Voter Service Betsy Cushman provided information on new voter rights in Michigan, and Wayne United Executive Director Zaineb Hussein discussed the 2020 Census. LWV Dearborn-Dearborn Heights President Mary Jo Durivage, who has 52 years of league membership, organized the presentations in celebration of the League of Women Voters’ 100th anniversary which was Feb. 14. League of Women Voters Dearborn-Dearborn Heights President Mary Jo Durivage (left) listens as LWV of Michigan Vice President of Voter Service Betsy Cushman provides information on new voter rights in Michigan during a presentation Feb. 15 at the Caroline Kennedy Public Library, 34590 George in Dearborn Heights. Also, Voters Not Politicians member Lawrence Biggs spoke about the Independent Citizens Redistricting Committee, and Wayne United Executive Director Zaineb Hussein discussed the 2020 Census. Durivage, who has 52 years of league membership, organized the presentations in celebration of the League of Women Voters’ 100th anniversary which was Feb. 14.