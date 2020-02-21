Times-Herald and Sunday Times Newspapers

Dearborn Heights Police officer honored

Photo courtesy of Dearborn Heights City Hall Facebook
Dearborn Heights Fire Chief David Brogan (left) recognizes Police Officer Mehdi Ayoub Feb. 6 for his heroism after helping save a child found face down in a koi pond. In September, firefighters responded to the scene where Ayoub was working to resuscitate the child, who was taken to a local hospital. “Chief Brogan thanked officer Ayoub and praised all involved in the situation for excellent teamwork and showed gratitude for the ongoing cooperation between the two departments,” a Dearborn Heights City Hall Facebook post read.