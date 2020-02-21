Dearborn Heights Police officer honored

Dearborn Heights Police officer honoredFebruary 21, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of Dearborn Heights City Hall FacebookDearborn Heights Fire Chief David Brogan (left) recognizes Police Officer Mehdi Ayoub Feb. 6 for his heroism after helping save a child found face down in a koi pond. In September, firefighters responded to the scene where Ayoub was working to resuscitate the child, who was taken to a local hospital. “Chief Brogan thanked officer Ayoub and praised all involved in the situation for excellent teamwork and showed gratitude for the ongoing cooperation between the two departments,” a Dearborn Heights City Hall Facebook post read.